Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. is pleased to report that it has entered into a binding letter agreement to acquire 80% of West African Mining Associates SARL , a private Guinean company. The assets of WAMA comprise two exploration permits and three mining permits , which together adjoin the entire length of the southern boundary of, and lie within the same mineralized trends as Volcanic's existing Mandiana Project .

