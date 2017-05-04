UPDATE 1-Riots hit major bauxite mining hub in Guinea
Riots have paralyzed a major bauxite mining hub in Guinea, Africa's top producer, as residents erected barricades and burned tires to protest against high pollution levels and power cuts, government and company officials said on Tuesday. The unrest broke out on Monday night in the city of Boke, home to mining companies Societe Miniere de Boke and Companie Bauxite de Guinee which each export around 15 million tonnes of the aluminum ore annually.
