The CutVery Chill Cabin Crew Helps Mother Give Birth Mid-FlightThe...

Very Chill Cabin Crew Helps Mother Give Birth Mid-Flight
The cabin crew on a Turkish Airlines flight went above and beyond the call of duty when a pregnant woman went into labor at 42,000 feet. Nafi Diaby was 28 weeks pregnant when she began experiencing contractions during the flight.
