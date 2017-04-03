MSF in Guinea: Battling a large-scale...

MSF in Guinea: Battling a large-scale measles epidemic

MA©decins Sans FrontiA res is today launching a large-scale measles vaccination campaign in Conakry, in collaboration with of the Guinean ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 3,468 confirmed cases of measles in Guinea and it has caused 14 deaths.

