Guinea battling a large scale measles epidemic

The international humanitarian organisation Doctors without Borders is launching today a large scale measles vaccination campaign in the capital of Guinea, Conakry, together with the Guinean ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the year there have been 3468 confirmed cases and 14 deaths dues to measles in Guinea.

Chicago, IL

