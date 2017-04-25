.com | As bibliomania hits Guinea, book lovers seize rare chance

As Conakry's year as World Book Capital gets under way, book lovers in Guinea are seizing a rare opportunity to instill a lifelong appreciation for the written word in a nation where most people are illiterate. The ramshackle west African capital ushered in a year of all things literary on Sunday with acrobatics, slam poets and books in every corner, beginning a year of events as Unesco's designated capital for the promotion of reading.

