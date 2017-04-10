Baby girl born mid-air on Turkish Air...

Baby girl born mid-air on Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Turkish Daily News

A French woman successfully gave birth mid-flight with the help of the cabin crew on a Turkish Airlines flight on April 7 as the aircraft was on its way from Conakry to Istanbul. Guinean Diaby Nafi, who holds French citizenship, started having labor pain shortly after the flight took off from Guinea's capital Conakry.

Chicago, IL

