Baby girl born at 42,000 feet on Turk...

Baby girl born at 42,000 feet on Turkish Airlines flight

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: GlobalNews

A Turkish Airlines flight landed with one more passenger than it took off with after a baby was born mid-air with the help of the airline's crew. The airline said in a statement that a passenger Nafi Diaby, who was 28 weeks pregnant, complained of birthing pains during the flight over West Africa from Conakry in Guinea to Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC