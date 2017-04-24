Baby girl born at 42,000 feet on Turkish Airlines flight

A Turkish Airlines flight landed with one more passenger than it took off with after a baby was born mid-air with the help of the airline's crew. The airline said in a statement that a passenger Nafi Diaby, who was 28 weeks pregnant, complained of birthing pains during the flight over West Africa from Conakry in Guinea to Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou on Friday.

