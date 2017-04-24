Baby delivered midflight with help of Turkish Airlines crew A special ...

Baby delivered midflight with help of...

A cabin crew of Turkish Airlines pose for a photo with a baby born in a plane during a flight from Conakry to Ouagadougou to Istanbul on April 7, 2017 in the air. A special delivery was made Friday on a Turkish Airlines flight, and the crew was right there to greet and assist the flight's youngest passenger.

