Africa: Kagame, Deby, Conde and AU Ch...

Africa: Kagame, Deby, Conde and AU Chair Call for Urgent Reforms

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Presidents Kagame, Alpha Conde of Guinea and Idriss Deby of Chad , and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat in Conakry, Guinea, yesterday, during their meeting on the implementation of the AU reforms. The leaders jointly called for urgency in the implementation of the African Union reforms adopted in January this year in readiness for the rapid changes in the global context.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC