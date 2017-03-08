U.S.-Funded Malaria Drugs Still Being Sold on the Black Market in Africa
More than three years after Judicial Watch reported that millions of dollars in malaria drugs provided to Africa by the U.S. government are stolen annually and sold on the black market, the swindling continues. The problem has gotten so out of control that the government agency in charge of the scandalous drug giveaway, U.S. Agency for International Development , launched "malaria hotlines" to offer cash rewards for information about the illicit operations that have fleeced American taxpayers out of tens of millions of dollars.
