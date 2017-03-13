Symposium Mines Guinea: Transforming ...

Symposium Mines Guinea: Transforming Guinea's economy through mining and investment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Now in its 5th edition, Symposium Mines Guinea organised by the Ministry of Mines and Geology, in partnership with AME Trade Ltd, is firmly established as the largest mining event in West Africa and will take place from 9 - 11 May 2017, in Conakry, Republic of Guinea . Due to the importance of the mining sector on Guinea's economy, The Ministry of Mines and Geology aim to make this sector the most investor friendly mining destination in Africa and have begun taking the necessary measures to implement strict good governance policies for regulation and promotion of transparency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC