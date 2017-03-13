Symposium Mines Guinea: Transforming Guinea's economy through mining and investment

Now in its 5th edition, Symposium Mines Guinea organised by the Ministry of Mines and Geology, in partnership with AME Trade Ltd, is firmly established as the largest mining event in West Africa and will take place from 9 - 11 May 2017, in Conakry, Republic of Guinea . Due to the importance of the mining sector on Guinea's economy, The Ministry of Mines and Geology aim to make this sector the most investor friendly mining destination in Africa and have begun taking the necessary measures to implement strict good governance policies for regulation and promotion of transparency.

