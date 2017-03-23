Nigeria: Controversy Trails Immigrati...

Nigeria: Controversy Trails Immigration E-Passport Contracts

There's a raging controversy over the e-passport contracts signed by the Nigeria Immigration Service with non-security firms which is ripping Nigeria billions of naira. The deal is generating heat over stakeholders concern that Nigeria's national security is being jeopardised because the contractors are mostly non-security companies, while others have questionable tendencies.

Chicago, IL

