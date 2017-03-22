Mansounia, Guinea - Prolongation of Exploration License Granted
Blox, Inc., is pleased to announce that the extension of its exploration license at the Mansounia Gold Project has been granted by the Ministry of Mines and Geology in Guinea, West Africa. The extension allows Blox, Inc. to move forward with additional exploration programs, based on targets identified within the Mansounia concession during former desktop studies.
