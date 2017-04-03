Guinea soldier accused over stadium m...

Guinea soldier accused over stadium massacre extradited to face trial

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Reuters

A Guinean soldier accused of involvement in a massacre of at least 150 people has been extradited from Senegal to Guinea to face trial, judicial sources said on Monday. Dozens of women were also raped during the incident at the main stadium in Guinea's capital Conakry in Sept.

Chicago, IL

