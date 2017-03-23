Guinea, China to take measures to enhance ties

Guinean President Alpha Conde and visiting Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi agreed on Wednesday to take concrete measures to enhance bilateral relations. During their talks, Yang said his visit to Guinea is aimed at implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa summit held in Johannesburg so as to further promote Sino-Guinean cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

