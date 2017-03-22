Gambia: Jokadou Darsilami Women Garde...

Gambia: Jokadou Darsilami Women Gardeners Call for More Support

22 hrs ago

Women gardeners in Jokadou Dasilami in the North Bank Region are calling for more support to tackle some of the challenges confronting their agricultural productivity. The NBR community is one settlement in The Gambia that is synonymous with salt and its production, but in recent years the settlement is also involved heavily in mass onion production on a yearly basis.

Chicago, IL

