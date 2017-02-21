Six dead in violent protests in Guinean capital22 min ago
At least six people died during violent protests in the Guinean capital, as people demonstrated over teachers' strikes that have closed schools for the past three weeks, government sources said. At least 30 people were also wounded, including members of the police force in Conakry, the government yesterday said in a statement.
