Security Council extends mandate of UN Guinea-Bissau peacebuilding office through 2018

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: United Nations

The Council endorsed the Conakry Agreement - which carries the name of the Guinean capital where it was signed in 2016 following talks between political leaders, civil society and religious leaders - saying that "it offers a historic opportunity for national authorities and political leaders, as well as civil society, to jointly ensure political stability and build sustainable peace." The 15-members of the Council welcomed and supported a high-level mission to the country that is expected to be dispatched by the regional bloc Economic Community of Western African States as part of a follow-up for implementation of the Agreement.

