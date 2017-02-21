Secretary-General Appoints Fran ois Lounc ny Fall of Guinea as...

Secretary-General Appoints Fran ois L...

United Nations Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres today announced the appointment of FranA ois LouncA©ny Fall of Guinea as his Special Representative for Central Africa and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa . Mr. Fall is currently serving as the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Africa and Head of UNOCA since November 2016.

