Researchers quantify consequences of Ebola outbreak on maternal and child health services

The 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa has cost more than 11.000 lives and the health systems in the most affected countries, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, are still struggling. Researchers from the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium and partners of the University of Conakry and the Centre National de Formation et Recherche de Maferinyah, in Guinea, as well as the University of California, San Francisco, USA, write in the Lancet Global Health that the use of maternal and child health services have not yet recovered to their pre-outbreak levels.

