How a Tiny Gold Fund and TV Treasure Hunter Got Out-Sized Return

Sunday Feb 26

A small Cayman Islands-based startup is using a former reality TV treasure hunter and a contrarian bet on gold to beat funds run by heavyweight firms such as Goldman Sachs and Pimco. Montreux Capital Management' s $30 million natural resources fund has returned 146 percent in the past year, beating 99 percent of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. By comparison, the $1.8 billion Goldman Sachs Structured Investments fund is up 34 percent while a commodity Managing Partner Oliver Harris said Montreux is benefiting from a 2014 wager on gold after the metal's worst year in decades, and an alliance with Steven Newbery, an industry veteran and former star of the Lost Treasure Hunters show.

