Ethiopian Airlines starts services to Conakry, Guinea
Ethiopian Airlines has marked the commencement of its new services to Conakry, the capital of Guinea, at a reception ceremony held at the Addis Ababa Bole Airport. A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, the Corporate Communications Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15)
|Jan '16
|Windowo
|2
|Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Taysha
|1
|Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|Premium Number Services (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Fulani Translation (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Akintunde
|1
|Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mohamed
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC