Ethiopian Airlines starts services to Conakry, Guinea

Friday Feb 3

Ethiopian Airlines has marked the commencement of its new services to Conakry, the capital of Guinea, at a reception ceremony held at the Addis Ababa Bole Airport. A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, the Corporate Communications Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

