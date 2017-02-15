.com | 'Skimpy outfits, bikinis' force Guinea to ban beauty pageants
Conakry Authorities in Guinea have reportedly banned beauty pageants after "skimpy outfits" in the swimwear section sparked outrage on social media, with some asking if the country's prime minister was "encouraging prostitution". According to BBC Live , the participants in Saturday's show paraded in front of Prime Minister Mamady Youla in bikinis, attracting heavy criticism on social media.
