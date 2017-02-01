Canada shooting victim dreamed of wat...

Canada shooting victim dreamed of water for Guinea village

Read more: KMIR 6

A Guinea man killed in this week's shooting at a mosque in Canada was working to bring a steady supply of drinking water to his home village at the time of his death, relatives said Wednesday. Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, grew up outside Labe, Guinea's second-largest city located hundreds of miles inland from the capital, Conakry.

Chicago, IL

