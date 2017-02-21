At least 5 killed in protests over Gu...

At least 5 killed in protests over Guinea teachers' strike

Monday Feb 20

Feb 20 At least five people were killed in Guinea's capital of Conakry on Monday in protests sparked by a teacher's strike, the government said, reviving labour tensions in a country where previous strikes have led to dozens of deaths. Guinea's main teachers' unions launched the strike on Feb. 1 to protest the government's decision to dismiss or cut the salaries of many junior teachers after the latest civil service exams, and many of their students have taken to the streets in recent days to support them.

Chicago, IL

