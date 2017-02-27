Africa: Strike and Upheaval - the Myt...

Africa: Strike and Upheaval - the Myth of Trickle-Down, Guinea Edition

The recent nationwide protests in Guinea-Conakry transcended ethnic and regional differences, but also highlighted disconnections between top and bottom in Guinea's contentious politics. Guinea's government just survived a surprisingly severe nationwide general strike, culminating in violent demonstrations on 20 February in the capital Conakry.

