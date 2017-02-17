AFC invests $205m in Guinea

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Vanguard

Africa Finance Corporation, AFC, is to invest US$205m in Alufer Mining Limited to fund the development of Guinea-Conakry's high grade bauxite reserves. Speaking at an event, Chief Investment Officer of AFC, Oliver Andrews, stated that as global demand for aluminium increases, AFC was proud to be the sole private sector African investor in the Bel Air Mine, developing a world class mine that adheres to best practise environmental principles.

Chicago, IL

