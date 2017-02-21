2 more dead after Guinea announces deal with teacher unions
CONAKRY, Guinea - Two more people died Tuesday in demonstrations supporting striking teachers after Guinea's government announced an agreement with the country's two largest teacher unions on ending walkouts that have closed schools since the beginning of the month. A total of seven people were killed on Monday and Tuesday as police clashed with students protesting in support of teachers and demanding an agreement so they could return to classes.
