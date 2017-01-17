Study shows clinical and psychosocial...

Study shows clinical and psychosocial consequences following survival of Ebola infection

The long-term clinical and social sequelae following survival of Ebola infection are unknown. In November 2014, i.e. less than a year after the start of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, Inserm, in partnership with the French National Institute for Sustainable Development and the Department of Infectious Diseases at Donka University Hospital, Conakry in Guinea, organised medical follow-up of people who survived infection by the virus as part of a large research cohort.

