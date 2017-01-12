Post-Ebola sequelae in Guinea

Post-Ebola sequelae in Guinea

The high number of survivors from the 2013-16 west African outbreak of Ebola virus disease has raised several new issues: long-term clinical complications, psychosocial consequences, risks of EVD reactivation, and secondary transmission due to viral persistence in body fluids. We aimed to assess long-term clinical, psychosocial, and viral outcomes in EVD survivors in Guinea.

Chicago, IL

