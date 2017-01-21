New Gambia leader says Jammeh leaving soon for Guinea
Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh is expected to leave soon for Guinea, and the new president said Saturday he plans to return home to take power once the situation is "clear." A visibly tired Adama Barrow told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he will enter Gambia once a security sweep has been completed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15)
|Jan '16
|Windowo
|2
|Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Taysha
|1
|Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|Premium Number Services (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Fulani Translation (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Akintunde
|1
|Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mohamed
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC