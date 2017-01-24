MACC expected to wrap up probe into I...

MACC expected to wrap up probe into Iris Corp execs

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is expect ed to wrap up investigations into two corporate figures at a government-linked company because their remand expires tomorrow. Iris Corp Bhd deputy managing director and acting chief executive officer Datuk Hamdan Mohd Hassan , 58, and an international sales manager, 36, have been remanded since Friday.

