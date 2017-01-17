Linetrust International will invest USD 50 million in Republic of Guinea1 hour ago

Jakarta, Jan. 16 : Vidhixa Sella Mining Sarl, a company engaged in the exploration and mining of transition metals like gold etc in the mining districts of Guinea has got into a collaborative agreement with UK based Linetrust International Offshore Limited who have agreed to invest a total of USD 50 mn in a phased manner to further explore gold deposits in the Republic of Guinea. Bhavesh Purohit, Managing Director, Vidhixa, feels it could help turn the commodities market scenario.

