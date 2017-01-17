Linetrust International will invest U...

Linetrust International will invest USD 50 million in Republic of Guinea1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: India.com

Jakarta, Jan. 16 : Vidhixa Sella Mining Sarl, a company engaged in the exploration and mining of transition metals like gold etc in the mining districts of Guinea has got into a collaborative agreement with UK based Linetrust International Offshore Limited who have agreed to invest a total of USD 50 mn in a phased manner to further explore gold deposits in the Republic of Guinea. Bhavesh Purohit, Managing Director, Vidhixa, feels it could help turn the commodities market scenario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,110,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC