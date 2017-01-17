Israeli billionaire in Africa bribery...

Israeli billionaire in Africa bribery scandal released from house arrest

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Times of Israel

Israeli billionaire businessman Beny Steinmetz was released from house arrest Wednesday after he was detained last month on suspicion of money laundering and bribing public officials in Africa. The diamond and mining magnate was arrested on December 19 and accused of paying millions of dollars in bribes in the Republic of Guinea in exchange for advancing his business interests in the country, according to the Israel Police.

