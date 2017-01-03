Hyperdynamics to engage a more advanced drillship for upcoming Guinea exploration campaign
Hyperdynamics Corporation has accepted a proposal from its drilling contractor, Pacific Drilling, to deploy the Pacific Scirocco drillship in place of the Pacific Bora for Hyperdynamics' upcoming deepwater exploration well offshore the Republic of Guinea. Financial terms under the earlier contract with Pacific Drilling for the Pacific Bora are unchanged.
