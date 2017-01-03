Hyperdynamics agrees to settlement with hedge funds
Hyperdynamics has announced a settlement in a 2012 lawsuit brought against the company by a group of hedge fund managers. Iroquois Master Fund, Hudson Bay Master Fund, Kingsbrook Opportunities Master Fund, Parkfield Funding, Cranshire Capital Master Fund and Freestone Advantage Partners II filed suit in 2012 alleging the Houston-based oil and gas company misled investors on its business prospects, according to reports at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15)
|Jan '16
|Windowo
|2
|Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Taysha
|1
|Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|Premium Number Services (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Fulani Translation (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Akintunde
|1
|Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mohamed
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC