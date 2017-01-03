Hyperdynamics agrees to settlement wi...

Hyperdynamics agrees to settlement with hedge funds

13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Hyperdynamics has announced a settlement in a 2012 lawsuit brought against the company by a group of hedge fund managers. Iroquois Master Fund, Hudson Bay Master Fund, Kingsbrook Opportunities Master Fund, Parkfield Funding, Cranshire Capital Master Fund and Freestone Advantage Partners II filed suit in 2012 alleging the Houston-based oil and gas company misled investors on its business prospects, according to reports at the time.

