Frequency Updates
All times UTC Clandestine Additional broadcasts of Living Water Ministry Broadcasting 1500-1600 on 9650*unknown probably PUG to NEAs Korean Tue/Wed/Thu, ex Wed# * co-ch same 9650 CON 050 kW / non-dir to WeAf French Radio Guinea Conakry # probably from Jan. 3 and from same date at new time 1500-1558, ex 1530-1630. Ecuador Updated schedule of HCJB Voice of The Andes on 6050 kHz 0930-1400 on 6050 QUI 010 kW / 018 deg to CeAm various*, ex 0830-1500 0930-1400 on 6050 QUI 010 kW / 172 deg to SoAm various*, ex 0830-1500 2100-0230 on 6050 QUI 010 kW / 018 deg to CeAm various*, ex 1900-0500 2100-0230 on 6050 QUI 010 kW / 172 deg to SoAm various*, ex 1900-0500 * including Cofan/Chapala/Spanish/Shuar/Quechua/Waodani & other langs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MT Shortwave Central.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15)
|Jan '16
|Windowo
|2
|Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Taysha
|1
|Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|Premium Number Services (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Fulani Translation (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Akintunde
|1
|Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mohamed
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC