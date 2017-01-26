Frequency Updates

All times UTC Clandestine Additional broadcasts of Living Water Ministry Broadcasting 1500-1600 on 9650*unknown probably PUG to NEAs Korean Tue/Wed/Thu, ex Wed# * co-ch same 9650 CON 050 kW / non-dir to WeAf French Radio Guinea Conakry # probably from Jan. 3 and from same date at new time 1500-1558, ex 1530-1630. Ecuador Updated schedule of HCJB Voice of The Andes on 6050 kHz 0930-1400 on 6050 QUI 010 kW / 018 deg to CeAm various*, ex 0830-1500 0930-1400 on 6050 QUI 010 kW / 172 deg to SoAm various*, ex 0830-1500 2100-0230 on 6050 QUI 010 kW / 018 deg to CeAm various*, ex 1900-0500 2100-0230 on 6050 QUI 010 kW / 172 deg to SoAm various*, ex 1900-0500 * including Cofan/Chapala/Spanish/Shuar/Quechua/Waodani & other langs.

