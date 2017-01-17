Ethiopian Airlines to add seven new routes
Ethiopian Airlines will fly to seven new destinations in the next five months, the firm said on Tuesday. In its new record expansion plan, the Ethiopian flag carrier says that starting February to June this year, it will fly to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Conakry-Guinea, Antananarivo , Oslo , Jakarta Chengdu and Singapore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15)
|Jan '16
|Windowo
|2
|Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Taysha
|1
|Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|Premium Number Services (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Fulani Translation (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Akintunde
|1
|Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mohamed
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC