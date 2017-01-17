Ethiopian Airlines to add seven new r...

Ethiopian Airlines to add seven new routes

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Daily Monitor

Ethiopian Airlines will fly to seven new destinations in the next five months, the firm said on Tuesday. In its new record expansion plan, the Ethiopian flag carrier says that starting February to June this year, it will fly to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Conakry-Guinea, Antananarivo , Oslo , Jakarta Chengdu and Singapore.

