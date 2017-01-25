Equatorial Guinea silent on Jammeh's ...

Equatorial Guinea silent on Jammeh's presence

Monday Jan 23

Jammeh slinked off in the dead of night from The Gambia's capital Banjul in the early hours of Sunday on an unmarked plane alongside Guinea-Conakry's President Alpha Conde Former president Yaya Jammeh , the Gambia's leader for 22 years, waves from the plane as he leaves the country on 21 January 2017 in Banjul. Yahya Jammeh, the Gambia's leader for 22 years, flew out of the country on January 21, 2017 after declaring he would step down and hand power to President Adama Barrow, ending a political crisis.

