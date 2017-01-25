Africa: Erdogan in Africa - Gulen and...

Africa: Erdogan in Africa - Gulen and Trade Ties

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Ostensibly the Turkish president is seeking support for his anti-Gulen campaign. A more pressing reason for his three nation African tour could be the search for new markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC