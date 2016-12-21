Swiss police say Muslim prayer hall s...

Swiss police say Muslim prayer hall shooter found dead

Tuesday Dec 20

Ambulance and police cars are seen outside a Muslim prayer hall, central Zurich, on December 19, 2016, after three people were injured by gunfire. The Islamic state is claiming responsibility for the deadly shooting attack in Jordan that killed 10 people, including a Canadian tourist, Al Arabiya reports.

Chicago, IL

