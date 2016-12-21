Section Rouge Media Inc. Files Its Filing Statement in Connection...
Sama Resources Inc./Ressources Sama Inc. and Section Rouge Media Inc. are pleased to announce that Section has filed its filing statement dated December 22, 2016 on SEDAR in connection with its previously-announced reverse take-over, consisting of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Sama Resources Guinea SARL , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sama . SRG's principal asset is exploration permit NA 2013/4543/MMG/DNM, known as the Lola Graphite Project, located near the town of Lola in eastern Republic of Guinea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15)
|Jan '16
|Windowo
|2
|Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Taysha
|1
|Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|Premium Number Services (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Fulani Translation (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Akintunde
|1
|Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mohamed
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC