Section Rouge Media Inc. Files Its Filing Statement in Connection...

Sama Resources Inc./Ressources Sama Inc. and Section Rouge Media Inc. are pleased to announce that Section has filed its filing statement dated December 22, 2016 on SEDAR in connection with its previously-announced reverse take-over, consisting of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Sama Resources Guinea SARL , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sama . SRG's principal asset is exploration permit NA 2013/4543/MMG/DNM, known as the Lola Graphite Project, located near the town of Lola in eastern Republic of Guinea.

Chicago, IL

