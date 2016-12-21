Revised guidelines on evacuation anal...

Revised guidelines on evacuation analysis for Passenger Ships

Friday Dec 9

SOLAS Regulation II-2/13.7.4 'Means of escape' currently requires escape routes on ro-ro passenger ships to be evaluated by an evacuation analysis early in the design process, and recommends the use of MSC.1/Circ.1238 when conducting the analysis. For non-ro-ro passenger ships, the guidelines are applied either on a voluntary basis or sometimes as part of the approval of alternative designs.

Chicago, IL

