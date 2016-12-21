Man who fled country arrested for allegedly using counterfeit credit cards
The U.S. Marshals have arrested a West African man who fled the United States to avoid prosecution for allegedly using counterfeit credit cards in Luzerne County in 2009. Elhadj Mamdou Barry, 31, of the Republic of Guinea, was indicted in March 2009 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
