Man who fled country arrested for all...

Man who fled country arrested for allegedly using counterfeit credit cards

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The U.S. Marshals have arrested a West African man who fled the United States to avoid prosecution for allegedly using counterfeit credit cards in Luzerne County in 2009. Elhadj Mamdou Barry, 31, of the Republic of Guinea, was indicted in March 2009 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC