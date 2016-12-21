Jordan investigating deadly attack at tourist site
Jordanian mourners carry the coffin of a victim of an attack at the funeral on December 19, 2016 in Karak, a tourist destination known for one of the region's biggest Crusader castles, around 120 kilometers south of the capital Amman. Diamond tycoon Beny Steinmetz is the well-known businessman detained for questioning earlier today on suspicion of money laundering and bribing foreign public officials, following an undercover investigation in several countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15)
|Jan '16
|Windowo
|2
|Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Taysha
|1
|Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|Premium Number Services (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Fulani Translation (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Akintunde
|1
|Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mohamed
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC