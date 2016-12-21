Guinea's ex-minister of mines charged...

Guinea's ex-minister of mines charged in bribe case; no bail

Tuesday Dec 13

Guinea's ex-minister of mines gave away nearly total control of his country's valuable mining sector in exchange for $8.5 million in bribes, enabling him to live lavishly in New York, authorities alleged after his arrest on Tuesday. Mahmoud Thiam was held without bail after prosecutors told a judge he was hiding assets overseas and could utilize contacts abroad to easily flee.

Chicago, IL

