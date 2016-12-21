Guinea Workshop Plays Through Maritim...

Guinea Workshop Plays Through Maritime Security Measures

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Marine News

Piracy, armed robbery and border security scenarios are being played out in a table top exercise for officials in Conakry, Guinea . The International Maritime Organization -led event is the latest in a long series of exercises held in the West Africa region to promote security measures in IMO treaties, particularly the SOLAS chapter XI-2 and ISPS Code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,900

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC