First Ebola Vaccine Likely To Stop Th...

First Ebola Vaccine Likely To Stop The Next Outbreak

5 hrs ago Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

A woman is vaccinated at a health center in Conakry, Guinea, during the clinical trials of a vaccine against the Ebola virus. When Ebola struck West Africa a few years ago, the world was defenseless.

Chicago, IL

