Ex-Guinea military leader sought in massacre arrested
Authorities in Senegal have arrested a former Guinean military leader long sought in connection with a 2009 stadium massacre that killed more than 150 people. Aboubacar Sidiki "Toumba" Diakite was the head of the presidential guard at the time.
