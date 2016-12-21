Ex-Guinea military leader sought in m...

Ex-Guinea military leader sought in massacre arrested

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Star Tribune

Authorities in Senegal have arrested a former Guinean military leader long sought in connection with a 2009 stadium massacre that killed more than 150 people. Aboubacar Sidiki "Toumba" Diakite was the head of the presidential guard at the time.

